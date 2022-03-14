UrduPoint.com

2.5 Mln Flowers Seedlings Planted To Beautify Islamabad

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2022 | 03:40 PM

2.5 mln flowers seedlings planted to beautify Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Islamabad the beautiful is on track to regain its beauty as the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has planted some 2.5 million seedlings of exotic flowers on multiple median strips, roundabouts and other places of major roads.

Director General Environment of CDA, Irfan Khan Niazi told APP on Monday that the flowers' seedlings were planted before the start of the spring season, which he believed, was the most ideal weather among all the seasons for their growth.

"We have planted different contrasted and multi-striped varieties of decorative flowers including Petunia in white, blue, yellow, pink and red shades," he said terming them the most attractive and long lasting spring plants that would grow till the end of June.

He said as Islamabad was enriched with great fauna, the CDA was striving to adorn all the major thoroughfares including 7th and Constitutional Avenues, Srinagar and Islamabad highways with beautiful flowers and plants.

"For the very first time, hundreds of beds have been laid with thousands of flowers on the thoroughfares of D-12 sector and a special flowers scheme has also been designed with colorful flowers on different attractive patterns for public in the F-9 Park," he added.

Highlighting the challenges of environmental pollution, he said the civic body was leaving no stone unturned to clean and beautify Islamabad, but the city administration needed the cooperation of citizen.

