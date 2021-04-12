25 'Mobile Sastaa Bazaars' to provide edibles at door step

As many as 25 'Mobile Sastaa Bazaars' would operate in Islamabad during the month of Ramazan to provide quality edibles to the buyers on subsidized rates at their door step

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 25 'Mobile Sastaa Bazaars' would operate in Islamabad during the month of Ramazan to provide quality edibles to the buyers on subsidized rates at their door step.

"The citizens might purchase vegetables, fruits and other essential food items at government notified rates from these vehicles, moving in sectors as well as in sub-urban areas of the Federal capital, " Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat said on Monday.

Talking to APP, he said district administration was making all out efforts to provide maximum relief to the low income group, under the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said some 100 utility stores were also made functional across the city to ensure the availability of basic kitchen items at affordable rates.

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration had finalized a plan to provide relief to the citizens during the month of Ramazan, he said.

Sharing the plan, he said around 10 Ramazan 'Sastaa Bazaars' were set up at various locations in the city to control profiteering and hoarding of essential commodities.

The Bazaars were established in collaboration with Capital Development Authority (CDA) at sectors, G-7, G-10, H-9, I-9, E-11, Pakistan town, Lohi bher, Aabpara, Bara Kahu and�Tarnol.

To ensure prompt resolution of public complaints, he said two magistrates were deputed in the city each for rural and sectoral area.

The magistrates would take actions on citizens' complaints, received through social media platforms and other channels like WhatsApp, official helpline and 'City Islamabad' mobile App.

The citizens might lodge their complaints while using following numbers 051-9108194 and 0341-5554440.

Besides, he said multiple teams were formed under the supervision of Assistant Commissioners (ACs) to ensure regular monitoring of prices of fruits and vegetables at their respective areas.

They would ensure the availability of edibles in markets and Ramazan Bazaars in accordance with daily price list, issued by ICT Administration.

To a query, DC said the performance of ACs and magistrates would be evaluated through 'District Fine Collection' mobile app, where they were asked to enter data of all inspections made during one day.

/395