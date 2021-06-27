UrduPoint.com
25 Mobile Shops To Provide Essential Items At Cheaper Rates In Federal Capital

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 06:40 PM

25 mobile shops to provide essential items at cheaper rates in federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :A total of 25 mobile shops have launched to provide essential items to the residents of Federal capital at cheaper rates in different areas, an official of the ICT administration told APP.  He said the ICT administration has deputed some 14 assistant commissioners and magistrates in various localities to check prices of various commodities.  He said the local administration was closely monitoring the hoarding of essential food items. He said the shopkeepers were strictly directed to display the official price list at a prominent place of their shops.

The prices and hoarding were being regularly checked under the Price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding Act, 1977.

The assistant commissioners/price magistrates persistently visiting food factories, Godown of different food items, Sabzi Mandi and other establishments to check the hoarding.

The District Price Control Committee has been established under the District Magistrate/Deputy Commissioner comprising stakeholders as its member to monitor and check the hoarders.

The official said the prices and stock of food items were regulated and checked by the AC/Magistrate in their respective areas of jurisdiction.

More Stories From Pakistan

