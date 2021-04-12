25 mobile utility stores to provide edibles during Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 25 mobile utility stores would operate in Islamabad, aimed at providing essential commodities to the buyers at subsidized rates at their door step during the holy month of Ramazan.

It was announced by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan in a press conference here on Sunday.

Flanked by Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat, the SAPM said Federal government was striving hard to provide maximum relief to the poor segment of society.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced Rs 7 billion Ramazan relief package to ensure affordable food.

Speaking on the occasion, Hamza Shafqaat said some 100 utility stores were functional in rural and urban areas of the federal capital to provide affordable edibles to the dwellers.

The administration had also established fair price shops in various markets of the city to ensure the provision of kitchen items at official rates.

Similarly, he said Two (02) Complaints Redressal Magistrates were deputed to ensure prompt resolution of public complaints especially during the holly month.

The Magistrates were tasked to take actions on citizens' complaints received through Social Media as well as other channels.

Citizens could register their complaints using Social Media platforms, WhatsApp, Official Helpline and City Islamabad Mobile App.

Besides, he said multiple teams were formed under Assistant Commissioners to ensure regular monitoring of prices of fruits and vegetables across Islamabad as well as availability of the same to the citizens in accordance with daily price list issued by ICT Administration.

Moreover, District Fine Collection mobile app has also been launched to assess the performance of all ACs / Magistrates.

All ACs / Magistrates were required to enter all inspections related data on District Fine Collection App.

The features of the App include location tracking, heat maps and price trends, the DC informed.