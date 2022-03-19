UrduPoint.com

25 Modern Sale Points Of Flour Set Up In City

Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2022 | 03:10 PM

25 modern sale points of flour set up in city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :The district administration has set up 25 modern wheat flour sale points in the city to offer wheat flour on subsidized price to masses during the Holy month of Ramadan.

This was disclosed by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan while inaugurating flour sale point at Bawa Safra area here on Saturday.

He said 20 kilogrammes of wheat flour bags were available at these sale points for Rs1090 whereas, price of 10 kgs bag at Rs 540 to masses at the sale points.

The DC said that availability of good quality flour would be ensured at the sale points and added that more subsidy would be offered on flour though these sale points during the Holy month.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman food Sheikh Mazhar Abbas said that the sale points would remain operational throughout the month of Ramadan.

He said that strict monitoring of flour mills was being make to ensure uninterrupted supply of flour at the modern sale points.

Related Topics

Sale Price Kyrgystani Som Wheat Ramadan Flour

Recent Stories

SBP, banks hold mela to promote financing for affo ..

SBP, banks hold mela to promote financing for affordable housing

19 minutes ago
 Govt speeds up efforts to woo Tareen group ahead o ..

Govt speeds up efforts to woo Tareen group ahead of No-Trust-Motion

2 hours ago
 Javed Miandad formally inducted into PCB Hall of F ..

Javed Miandad formally inducted into PCB Hall of Fame

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Australian teams arrive at Qaddafi for t ..

Pakistan, Australian teams arrive at Qaddafi for training

2 hours ago
 PTI workers who stormed into Sindh House set free

PTI workers who stormed into Sindh House set free

4 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects India’s remarks on partition, K ..

Pakistan rejects India’s remarks on partition, Kartarpur

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>