25 modern sale points of flour set up in city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :The district administration has set up 25 modern wheat flour sale points in the city to offer wheat flour on subsidized price to masses during the Holy month of Ramadan.

This was disclosed by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan while inaugurating flour sale point at Bawa Safra area here on Saturday.

He said 20 kilogrammes of wheat flour bags were available at these sale points for Rs1090 whereas, price of 10 kgs bag at Rs 540 to masses at the sale points.

The DC said that availability of good quality flour would be ensured at the sale points and added that more subsidy would be offered on flour though these sale points during the Holy month.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman food Sheikh Mazhar Abbas said that the sale points would remain operational throughout the month of Ramadan.

He said that strict monitoring of flour mills was being make to ensure uninterrupted supply of flour at the modern sale points.