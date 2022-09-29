25 more booked over dengue SOPs violations

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Anti-dengue teams booked 25 more shopkeepers over violation of SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) in the district on Thursday.

As many as 553 cases had so far been registered over SOPs violations during the current seasonsaid Dr Zulqarnain, District Programme Coordinator.

He inspected different hot spots and washed dengue larva through chemicals.