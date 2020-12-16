UrduPoint.com
25 More COVID-19 Positive Cases Reported In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 12:10 AM

25 more COVID-19 positive cases reported in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :About 25 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 17795 in Balochistan on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 426,846 people were screened for the virus till December 15, out of which 25 more were reported positive.

As many as 17,188 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 176 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

