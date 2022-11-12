UrduPoint.com

25 More Dengue Patients Surface In RWP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 12, 2022 | 03:40 PM

25 more dengue patients surface in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :As many as 25 more patients tested positive for the dengue virus in the Rawalpindi district during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 4,599.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control(DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Saturday said that 80 patients were admitted to the city's allied hospitals, including 39 to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH), 31 to the District Headquarters Hospital and ten to the Holy Family Hospital(HFH).

He informed that out of the total admitted patients, 53 tested positive, with 41 belonging to Rawalpindi.

The health officer added one patient was in a critical position at BBH.

Giving details of the punitive actions, the health officer said that the district administration, in collaboration with allied departments, had registered 3,036 FIRs, sealed 680 premises, issued Challans to 7,868, notices to 14,213 and a fine of Rs 10,744,118 imposed on violations of anti-dengue SOPs from January 1 to date in various areas of the district.

