25 More Die Of Corona, As 783 New Cases Reported In KP

Sun 22nd August 2021 | 07:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Coronavirus (Covid-19) claimed 25 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 783 new cases reported from the province during last 24 hours, said Health Department here on Sunday.

With 25 more deaths, tally from the virus in the province has climbed to 4797 while 783 new cases have reached the total number of active cases to 7658 and overall Corona cases to 57148.

During the same period 561 patients recovered from the disease that has reached the total number or recovered persons in the province to 44693. A total of 11814 tests were conducted out of which 783 have proved positive for Coronavirus in the province. So far a total of 61340 tests have been conducted.

According to the data shared by Health Department, district Peshawar has emerged as worst affected district with 327 cases against the total Corona cases of 345 in other districts of Peshawar division. Sixteen cases have been reported from Nowshera, two from Charsadda and no case in Khyber and Mohmand districts of the division.

Out of the total 25 deaths in the province, 16 have been reported from Peshawar division with 14 and 2 deaths in Peshawar and Nowshera districts respectively while no death is reported from Charsadda, Khyber and Mohmand districts.

Hazara division has emerged as second badly affected division wherein 112 new cases with highest 63 cases have been reported from Mansehra. One person is died of Corona in Abbottabad district.

Malakand division remained number third in Corona cases during last 24 hours with 101 new cases with three deaths occurred in Swat and Malakand districts of the division.

In Malakand division Chitral Lower is the worst affected district with 40 new cases followed by Swat with 18 new cases. Dir Lower and Malakand have 11 each new cases while Chitral Upper has 14 new cases followed by 5 cases in Buner and one each case in Dir Upper and Shangla while no case has been reported from Shangla.

Furthermore, 72 new Corona cases have been reported from Kohat division, 36 in D.I. Khan division and 26 in Bannu division respectively.

