25 more die of Corona in KP, 476 new cases reported

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has claimed 25 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 476 new cases have been reported in the province during last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by Health Department here on Saturday.

With 25 more deaths, tally from the disease has climbed to 5250 whereas 476 fresh cases have reached active Corona cases in the province to 7968 and overall Corona cases to 168258.

As many as 11537 tests were conducted in the province, out of which 476 proved positive for Coronavirus.

During the same period 586 patients have also been recovered from the disease that had reached the total number of recovered persons in the province to 155040.