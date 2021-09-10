25 more die of Covid-19 in KP, 628 new cases reported

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Coronavirus has claimed 25 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 628 new cases have been reported in the province during last 24 hours, said Covid-19 updates shared by Health Department here on Friday.

With 25 more deaths, tall from the disease has climbed to 5225 while 628 fresh cases in the province have once again climbed the total number of active cases to 8103 and overall total Corona cases to 167782.

A total of 12239 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours in the province out of which 628 have been proved positive for Coronavirus. During the same period 521 patients have also been recovered from the disease that has climbed the total number of recovered persons in the province to 154454.