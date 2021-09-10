UrduPoint.com

25 More Die Of Covid-19 In KP, 628 New Cases Reported

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 06:40 PM

25 more die of Covid-19 in KP, 628 new cases reported

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Coronavirus has claimed 25 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 628 new cases have been reported in the province during last 24 hours, said Covid-19 updates shared by Health Department here on Friday.

With 25 more deaths, tall from the disease has climbed to 5225 while 628 fresh cases in the province have once again climbed the total number of active cases to 8103 and overall total Corona cases to 167782.

A total of 12239 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours in the province out of which 628 have been proved positive for Coronavirus. During the same period 521 patients have also been recovered from the disease that has climbed the total number of recovered persons in the province to 154454.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Same From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Elite athletes to take part in 5th Jiu-Jitsu Asian ..

Elite athletes to take part in 5th Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship in Abu Dhabi

14 minutes ago
 Corps Commanders Conference reviews global, region ..

Corps Commanders Conference reviews global, regional and domestic security envir ..

23 minutes ago
 College Professor found guilty of sexually harassi ..

College Professor found guilty of sexually harassing female student

28 minutes ago
 90,610 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

90,610 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

44 minutes ago
 WFP appeals for $200 million to deliver lifesaving ..

WFP appeals for $200 million to deliver lifesaving assistance to the Afghan peop ..

44 minutes ago
 Rupee hit historic low against dollar as trade wee ..

Rupee hit historic low against dollar as trade week closes

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.