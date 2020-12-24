UrduPoint.com
25 More Positive For COVID-19 Surfaced In Balochistan

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 12:00 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :About 25 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 18005 in the province on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 441512 people were screened for the virus till December 23 out of which 25 more were reported positive.

As many as 17529 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 181 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

More Stories From Pakistan

