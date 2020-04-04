25 more quarantine center patients test negative: Medical Superintendent Sukkur civil hospital Dr Tasleem Akhtar Khamisani

Medical Superintendent Sukkur civil hospital Dr Tasleem Akhtar Khamisani on Saturday that 25 more people kept in isolated quarantine facility were declared fit and healthy after spending more than 14 days

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Medical Superintendent Sukkur civil hospital Dr Tasleem Akhtar Khamisani on Saturday that 25 more people kept in isolated quarantine facility were declared fit and healthy after spending more than 14 days.

Dr Tasleem said that 25 pilgrims were tested negative for the coronavirus. The persons will be allowed to leave for their homes after final approval from the doctors.

Till now 248 persons are under treatment in the Sukkur quarantine for the deadly virus.

The pilgrims were suspected to have contracted the virus after they underwent screening. They were transported to the centre set up in Sukkur's Labour Colony in 40 buses.

Doctors and paramedics at the centre kept them under round-the-clock observation and provided them treatment while the local administration and volunteers looked after them by providing food and other essential commodities during their stay at the quarantine centre.