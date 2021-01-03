UrduPoint.com
25 More Tested COVID-19 Positive In Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :As many as 25 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, taking the tally of coronavirus cases to 9191 in Hyderabad district on Sunday.

According to health authorities, 104522 tests so far conducted in the district and 8134 were fully recovered while 201 had lost their lives since outbreak of the contagion in March 2020.

Out of 899 active COVID-19 patients, 43 are admitted in LU hospitals Hyderabad and Jamshoro, while 856 are isolated at their homes, officials said.

The positivity ratio of the coronavirus cases was recorded as 8 percent in Hyderabad district, health officials said.

The DC also urged the people to adopt standard operating procedures (SOPs) as preventive measures to curb the contagion as prevention was the only way to contain it from spreading further.

