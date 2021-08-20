25 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

About 25 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 30,845 in the province on Friday

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 996,499 people were screened for the virus till August 20 out of which 25 more were reported positive.

As many as 29,981 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 335 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.