25 More Tested Positive For Corona In Balochistan

Fri 20th August 2021 | 11:29 PM

About 25 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 30,845 in the province on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :About 25 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 30,845 in the province on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 996,499 people were screened for the virus till August 20 out of which 25 more were reported positive.

As many as 29,981 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 335 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

More Stories From Pakistan

