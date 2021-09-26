25 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 25 people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the health department spokesperson, 238 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 1,029 while recoveries 24,118. He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 171 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 68 at DHQ Hospital and41 at General Hospital. He further said that 651 confirmed patients were isolated at their homesin the district.