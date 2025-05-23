Open Menu

25 Motorbikes Handed Over To Jamshoro Vaccinators To Boost Vaccine Coverage

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2025 | 09:29 PM

25 motorbikes handed over to Jamshoro vaccinators to boost vaccine coverage

The Project Director of the Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) Sindh has provided 25 motorbikes to vaccinators in district Jamshoro to enhance the effectiveness and reach of vaccination efforts

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Project Director of the Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) Sindh has provided 25 motorbikes to vaccinators in district Jamshoro to enhance the effectiveness and reach of vaccination efforts.

In a ceremony held at the District Health Office, the District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Pir Manzoor handed over the motorbikes to vaccinators representing various areas of the district.

Dr. Manzoor stated that these motorbikes will enable vaccinators to reach remote and underserved areas of the district to ensure the delivery of immunizations and essential vaccines to children.

He further said that motorbike facilities have been provided for areas where hospitals are far away, and for the people who cannot go to the hospital, so that the vaccination process can be carried out easily in remote areas.

He also issued strict instructions to the vaccinators, emphasizing that any negligence in carrying out immunization duties will not be tolerated.

The event was attended by EPI Focal Person Muhammad Hussain Chandio, District EPI Coordinator Muhammad Saad Ansari, Imtiaz Hussain, local vaccinators and other district health officials.

Recent Stories

25 motorbikes handed over to Jamshoro vaccinators ..

25 motorbikes handed over to Jamshoro vaccinators to boost vaccine coverage

1 minute ago
 Minister Wattoo visits Mohmand Dam, construction w ..

Minister Wattoo visits Mohmand Dam, construction work begins

2 minutes ago
 Wall chalking at govt hospitals, colleges' walls t ..

Wall chalking at govt hospitals, colleges' walls to be stopped

2 minutes ago
 President SCBAP attends China-S.Asia Law Training ..

President SCBAP attends China-S.Asia Law Training Program

2 minutes ago
 Integration of policies crucial for economic progr ..

Integration of policies crucial for economic progress: PM

2 minutes ago
 Emergency Response Committee meeting addresses ant ..

Emergency Response Committee meeting addresses anti-polio campaign & dengue cont ..

33 minutes ago
Construction work on main Mohmand Dam commenced

Construction work on main Mohmand Dam commenced

33 minutes ago
 Aurangzeb Khichi reaffirms commitment to preserve ..

Aurangzeb Khichi reaffirms commitment to preserve country's rich cultural herita ..

33 minutes ago
 Agreement between PR, MCCI on cargo reached

Agreement between PR, MCCI on cargo reached

33 minutes ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment reveals ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment reveals agenda of Emirates Agricultur ..

45 minutes ago
 Govt to prioritize public relief in upcoming budge ..

Govt to prioritize public relief in upcoming budget: Rana Mashhood

33 minutes ago
 Fahd Haroon meets Saudi Envoy

Fahd Haroon meets Saudi Envoy

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan