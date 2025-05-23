25 Motorbikes Handed Over To Jamshoro Vaccinators To Boost Vaccine Coverage
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2025 | 09:29 PM
The Project Director of the Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) Sindh has provided 25 motorbikes to vaccinators in district Jamshoro to enhance the effectiveness and reach of vaccination efforts
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Project Director of the Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) Sindh has provided 25 motorbikes to vaccinators in district Jamshoro to enhance the effectiveness and reach of vaccination efforts.
In a ceremony held at the District Health Office, the District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Pir Manzoor handed over the motorbikes to vaccinators representing various areas of the district.
Dr. Manzoor stated that these motorbikes will enable vaccinators to reach remote and underserved areas of the district to ensure the delivery of immunizations and essential vaccines to children.
He further said that motorbike facilities have been provided for areas where hospitals are far away, and for the people who cannot go to the hospital, so that the vaccination process can be carried out easily in remote areas.
He also issued strict instructions to the vaccinators, emphasizing that any negligence in carrying out immunization duties will not be tolerated.
The event was attended by EPI Focal Person Muhammad Hussain Chandio, District EPI Coordinator Muhammad Saad Ansari, Imtiaz Hussain, local vaccinators and other district health officials.
Recent Stories
25 motorbikes handed over to Jamshoro vaccinators to boost vaccine coverage
Minister Wattoo visits Mohmand Dam, construction work begins
Wall chalking at govt hospitals, colleges' walls to be stopped
President SCBAP attends China-S.Asia Law Training Program
Integration of policies crucial for economic progress: PM
Emergency Response Committee meeting addresses anti-polio campaign & dengue cont ..
Construction work on main Mohmand Dam commenced
Aurangzeb Khichi reaffirms commitment to preserve country's rich cultural herita ..
Agreement between PR, MCCI on cargo reached
Ministry of Climate Change and Environment reveals agenda of Emirates Agricultur ..
Govt to prioritize public relief in upcoming budget: Rana Mashhood
Fahd Haroon meets Saudi Envoy
More Stories From Pakistan
-
25 motorbikes handed over to Jamshoro vaccinators to boost vaccine coverage1 minute ago
-
Minister Wattoo visits Mohmand Dam, construction work begins2 minutes ago
-
Wall chalking at govt hospitals, colleges' walls to be stopped2 minutes ago
-
President SCBAP attends China-S.Asia Law Training Program2 minutes ago
-
Integration of policies crucial for economic progress: PM2 minutes ago
-
Emergency Response Committee meeting addresses anti-polio campaign & dengue control measures in Rawa ..33 minutes ago
-
Construction work on main Mohmand Dam commenced33 minutes ago
-
Aurangzeb Khichi reaffirms commitment to preserve country's rich cultural heritage33 minutes ago
-
Agreement between PR, MCCI on cargo reached33 minutes ago
-
Govt to prioritize public relief in upcoming budget: Rana Mashhood33 minutes ago
-
Fahd Haroon meets Saudi Envoy37 minutes ago
-
Registration of religious seminaries, crackdown on power theft continue in district37 minutes ago