25 motorbikes handed over to Jamshoro vaccinators to boost vaccine coverage

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Project Director of the Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) Sindh has provided 25 motorbikes to vaccinators in district Jamshoro to enhance the effectiveness and reach of vaccination efforts.

In a ceremony held at the District Health Office, the District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Pir Manzoor handed over the motorbikes to vaccinators representing various areas of the district.

Dr. Manzoor stated that these motorbikes will enable vaccinators to reach remote and underserved areas of the district to ensure the delivery of immunizations and essential vaccines to children.

He further said that motorbike facilities have been provided for areas where hospitals are far away, and for the people who cannot go to the hospital, so that the vaccination process can be carried out easily in remote areas.

He also issued strict instructions to the vaccinators, emphasizing that any negligence in carrying out immunization duties will not be tolerated.

The event was attended by EPI Focal Person Muhammad Hussain Chandio, District EPI Coordinator Muhammad Saad Ansari, Imtiaz Hussain, local vaccinators and other district health officials.