25 motorcyclists booked for doing wheelie: CTP

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) have lodged 25 FIRs in different police stations against the motorcyclists for doing wheelie and impounded 23 motorcycles during the ongoing drive against one wheeling across the city during current month.

According to spokesman of CTP Muhammad Adnan, as per directives of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan, the CTP under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Zaffar Buzdar have launched a special campaign to stop one wheeling and underage driving in order to prevent mishaps.

He said that the CTP have also started a crackdown against the motorcycles having changed parts and colors.

CTO Muhammad Zaffar Budzar has warned that crackdown would be launched against the mechanic involved in changing parts of motorcycles for one wheelers and strict legal action would be taken against them, Adnan added.