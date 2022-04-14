UrduPoint.com

25 New Corona Cases Confirmed In KP

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2022 | 09:51 PM

25 new Corona cases confirmed in KP

Twenty-five (25) new Corona disease (Covid-19) have been confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as positivity ratio of the virus is continuously on decrease in the province, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Thursday

Twenty-five (25) new Corona disease (Covid-19) have been confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as positivity ratio of the virus is continuously on decrease in the province, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Thursday.

With consecutive drop in the Corona cases, the total number of the active cases has also declined to 428 in the province. No death has occurred due to the virus since last one week.

It said that during the last 24 hours, 42 patients have also recovered from the disease. As many as 6310 tests were conducted in the province, out of which 25 have proved positive for Corona virus.

