25 New Corona Positive Cases Reported In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 12:22 AM

25 new corona positive cases reported in Balochistan

As many as 25 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 31,946 in the province on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 25 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 31,946 in the province on Wednesday.

According to Media Coordinator Provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan,Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,133,895 people were screened for the virus till September 29 while 25 more were reported positive today.

Meanwhile, 31,441 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 348 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

