UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

25 New Seed Varieties Approved

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 05:50 PM

25 new seed varieties approved

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :The Punjab Seed Council has approved 25 new seed varieties on Thursday.

A spokesman of Punjab Agriculture department (PAD) told APP that Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Langrial, who chaired the meeting approved 25 varieties of cumulative seeds, including 9 olive oil and 1 bt cotton namely FH-444.

On the occasion, Langrial congratulated the scientists on the preparation of new varieties.

He said under Prime Minister's Agricultural Emergency Programme, work on developing new varieties of seed would continue.

New varieties of crops can withstand severe weather conditions and have strong immunity against diseases, he added.

Related Topics

Weather Prime Minister Punjab Immunity Agriculture Oil Cotton

Recent Stories

UAE leaders condole Kazakh President on victims of ..

38 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s 2020-2022 budget cycle announced

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Ports recognised by International Innova ..

3 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlist for ‘ ..

4 hours ago

EGA completes historic first UAE industrial techno ..

5 hours ago

Local Press: UAE is a leader in giving humanitaria ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.