25 nozzles of different petrol pumps sealed during February

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :The industries department have sealed 25 nozzles of different petrol pumps during separate raids across the district in ongoing month.

In line with special directives of Director General Industries Punjab Rana Shakoor and Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Waqas Rasheed, the District Officer Industries Abida Haneef conducted raids at various locations on Thursday and checked nozzles of the petrol pumps.

During the raids she found three nozzles faulty of Manthaar Patrolling Service Chowk Metla and sealed these nozzles.

The department have sealed over all 25 nozzles during the ongoing month and imposed fine on the petrol pumps.

Speaking on the occasion, Abida Haneef said that strict action would be taken against the petrol pump owners if found involved in using faulty nozzles. She said that crack down would continue without any discrimination.