UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

25 Nozzles Of Different Petrol Pumps Sealed During February

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 06:41 PM

25 nozzles of different petrol pumps sealed during February

The industries department have sealed 25 nozzles of different petrol pumps during separate raids across the district in ongoing month

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :The industries department have sealed 25 nozzles of different petrol pumps during separate raids across the district in ongoing month.

In line with special directives of Director General Industries Punjab Rana Shakoor and Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Waqas Rasheed, the District Officer Industries Abida Haneef conducted raids at various locations on Thursday and checked nozzles of the petrol pumps.

During the raids she found three nozzles faulty of Manthaar Patrolling Service Chowk Metla and sealed these nozzles.

The department have sealed over all 25 nozzles during the ongoing month and imposed fine on the petrol pumps.

Speaking on the occasion, Abida Haneef said that strict action would be taken against the petrol pump owners if found involved in using faulty nozzles. She said that crack down would continue without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Petrol Punjab Fine All

Recent Stories

Pakistan confirms first two cases of coronavirus

12 minutes ago

Emirati people support Libyan people in facing ter ..

27 minutes ago

Can Pakistani artists meet Indian President?: Acto ..

33 minutes ago

Italian golfers reinstated in Oman Open after coro ..

1 minute ago

India pip New Zealand to reach T20 semis as Austra ..

1 minute ago

UK delegation visits Emergency Services Academy

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.