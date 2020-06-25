UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

25 Outlaws Arrested During Last 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 07:10 PM

25 outlaws arrested during last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police have arrested 25 outlaws including 10 proclaimed offenders and recovered narcotics, wine and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

According to details, Kohsar police arrested accused Azhar Iqbal and recovered 107 gram heroin from him. Karachi company police arrested an accused Khurram Latif and recovered four wine bottles from him.

Golra police arrested two accused Basheer and Abdul Mutlib and recovered 3,300 kilogram hashish from their possession. Police also arrested two accused Subhan and Zubair involved in selling petroleum products illegally.

Tarnol police arrested an accused Nazeer and recovered 120 gram hashish from him while Ramana police arrested accused Shaikh Aun and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Industrial-Area police arrested Abid Masih, Adeel and Mehboob Zaki and recovered three pistols along with ammunition from them.

Shams Colony police arrested an accused Arshad and recovered 115 gram hashish from him.

Shehzad Town police arrested an accused Asfand Yar and recovered one dagger from him. Khana police arrested two accused Gulfam and Rafaqat Masih and recovered two pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

During special crackdown against absconders, Islamabad police nabbed 10 proclaimed offenders and court absconders from various area of the city.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.

Related Topics

Karachi Islamabad Police Company All From Court

Recent Stories

Dubai Police arrest Hushpuppi, Woodberry, ten inte ..

26 minutes ago

Realme's flagship device realme X3 SuperZoom Launc ..

1 hour ago

THIRD update on players’ Covid-19 tests

1 hour ago

UAE supports 28,000 fishermen in Yemen’s Red Sea ..

2 hours ago

JPP, HRCP call on government to criminalise tortur ..

2 hours ago

Rice exporters, CNG, ginning and commercial import ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.