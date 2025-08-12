25 outlaws held, drugs, weapons recovered

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police teams from Secretariat, Sumbal, Sangjani, Sabzi Mandi, Noon, Khanna, Humak, Lohi Bher and Bhara Kahu police stations arrested 12 accused involved in various criminal activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police teams from Secretariat, Sumbal, Sangjani, Sabzi Mandi, Noon, Khanna, Humak, Lohi Bher and Bhara Kahu police stations arrested 12 accused involved in various criminal activities.

A police spokesperson told APP on Monday that the teams also recovered 863 grams of hashish, nine pistols with ammunition, and daggers from the possession of the arrested individuals. Cases have been registered against them, and further investigations are underway.

Additionally, during a special campaign to apprehend proclaimed offenders and absconders, various police teams arrested 13 criminals.

The Islamabad Police is committed to protecting the lives and property of residents and will not allow any elements to disturb public peace. Ensuring peace and safeguarding citizens remains its top priority.

