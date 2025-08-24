25 Outlaws Held, Drugs, Weapons Seized
Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2025 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police teams from Aabpara, Secretariat, Sumbal, Sangjani, Khanna, Koral, Kirpa, Humak, Nilore, Phulgran and Shahzad Town police stations arrested 19 accused involved in different criminal activities.
A police spokesperson told APP on Sunday that the teams also recovered 471 grams of heroin, 907 grams of ice, six pistols with ammunition and a dagger from their possession. He said cases have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are underway.
Additionally, during a special campaign launched for the arrest of proclaimed offenders and absconders, various police teams apprehended six criminals.
The spokesperson said that following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, the ICT Police continue their effective crackdown against crime and criminal elements to ensure peace and tranquility in the Federal capital.
He added that Islamabad Police remain committed to protecting the lives and property of the residents, stressing that no elements would be allowed to disturb public peace. Ensuring peace and protecting citizens remains the top priority of the ICT Police.
Recent Stories
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds
UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Sunday
Emirati humanitarian aid convoy arrives in Gaza as part of Operation Chivalrous ..
Foreign workers boosting Eurozone economy: ECB's Lagarde
Premier League: City 0-2 Tottenham
MoITT, LUMS join hands for secur,citizen-centric digital Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan can become global leader in Halal food export: FPCCI convener1 minute ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi assures full support for international Tablighi Ijtima in Raiwind1 minute ago
-
Sutlej: Indian water aggression inundates dozens of villages, destroys crops1 minute ago
-
Four family members injured in Gas cylinder explosion1 minute ago
-
Show-cause notices issued to 124 school heads for poor matric exam results1 minute ago
-
25 outlaws held, drugs, weapons seized1 minute ago
-
Apni Chhat Apna Ghar program applications exceed 755,0001 minute ago
-
Traffic warden killed as truck hit him11 minutes ago
-
APP, Bangladeshi news agency BSS sign media cooperation agreement21 minutes ago
-
House catches fire from LPG cylinder21 minutes ago
-
PM invites ‘heroes’ from GB who saved human lives51 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam expresses grief over devastation in torrential rains51 minutes ago