Open Menu

25 Outlaws Held, Drugs, Weapons Seized

Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2025 | 04:10 PM

25 outlaws held, drugs, weapons seized

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police teams from Aabpara, Secretariat, Sumbal, Sangjani, Khanna, Koral, Kirpa, Humak, Nilore, Phulgran and Shahzad Town police stations arrested 19 accused involved in different criminal activities.

A police spokesperson told APP on Sunday that the teams also recovered 471 grams of heroin, 907 grams of ice, six pistols with ammunition and a dagger from their possession. He said cases have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are underway.

Additionally, during a special campaign launched for the arrest of proclaimed offenders and absconders, various police teams apprehended six criminals.

The spokesperson said that following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, the ICT Police continue their effective crackdown against crime and criminal elements to ensure peace and tranquility in the Federal capital.

He added that Islamabad Police remain committed to protecting the lives and property of the residents, stressing that no elements would be allowed to disturb public peace. Ensuring peace and protecting citizens remains the top priority of the ICT Police.

Recent Stories

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

2 hours ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

8 hours ago
Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds

Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds

16 hours ago
 UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Su ..

UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Sunday

16 hours ago
 Emirati humanitarian aid convoy arrives in Gaza as ..

Emirati humanitarian aid convoy arrives in Gaza as part of Operation Chivalrous ..

17 hours ago
 Foreign workers boosting Eurozone economy: ECB's L ..

Foreign workers boosting Eurozone economy: ECB's Lagarde

17 hours ago
 Premier League: City 0-2 Tottenham

Premier League: City 0-2 Tottenham

18 hours ago
 MoITT, LUMS join hands for secur,citizen-centric ..

MoITT, LUMS join hands for secur,citizen-centric digital Pakistan

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan