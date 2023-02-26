25 outlaws held; over 8 kg drugs, arms recovered in Tank

(@FahadShabbir)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :The Tank Police have arrested 25 outlaws including three absconders and recovered 6.995 kilograms of hashish, 1.500-kilogram opium, 345 grams of heroin, two rifles and 25 cartridges from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, the police force was determined to clean up Tank city of all crimes.

The police team led by Gul Imam Police Station SHO Rehmat Khan, under the supervision of DSP Rural Alamgir Khan created a blockade at Adda Sher Ali during patrolling on Tank-Pezu road after receiving a tip-off that a huge cache of narcotics was being smuggled in a Suzuki Bolan bearing number (STT-1089).

The police stopped the vehicle and recovered 4.8 kilogram of hashish and 1.2 kilogram of opium from its secret cavities. The person sitting in the front seat managed to escape by taking advantage of the forest cover while the driver of the car was arrested. The arrested accused was identified as Waris Khan, a resident of Kohat. A case was also registered against the accused.

Similarly, Shaheed Mureed Akbar police station SHO Asghar Wazir recovered 250 grams of hashish from accused Ahmed Khan son of Dare Khan resident of SWTD.

City police station SHO Samiullah Khan recovered 95 grams of heroin from accused Muhammad Asif son of Ghulam Muhammad resident of Bhakkar, Punjab.

Similarly, In-charge of Luqman Check post, Head Constable Aziz Khan arrested two accused including Umar Gul, a resident of Nemat Khel and Maqbool, a resident of Tatoor, and recovered 50 grams of heroin from each of them.

Whereas, a dagger and 50-gram heroin was recovered from an accused Habibullah, a resident of Sheikhanwala.

Apart from this, ASI Musa Khan of Gomal police station recovered one rifle and five cartridges from accused Zainullah, a resident of Gardavi, while ASI Amin Shah of Chowki Latif recovered 50 grams of heroin from accused Fazlur Rehman, a resident of Razzaq Colony and head constable Muhammad Shafiq netted accused Mureed Abbas during the blockade at Korr-Qila recovering 45 grams of hashish from his possession.