25 Outlaws Nabbed; Drugs, Weapons Seized
Faizan Hashmi Published August 13, 2025 | 06:40 PM
Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police teams from Karachi Company, Sumbal, Tarnol, Sangjani, Nilore, Phulgran, and Shahzad police stations arrested 13 accused involved in various criminal activities
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police teams from Karachi Company, Sumbal, Tarnol, Sangjani, Nilore, Phulgran, and Shahzad police stations arrested 13 accused involved in various criminal activities.
An official told APP on Wednesday that police teams also recovered 3,696 grams of heroin, six pistols, and one gun with ammunition from their possession.
Cases have been registered against the accused and further investigations are underway.
Additionally, during a special campaign launched for the arrest of proclaimed offenders and absconders, various police teams apprehended 12 more criminals.
The Islamabad Police is committed to protecting the lives and property of residents, and no elements will be allowed to disturb public peace. Ensuring peace and protecting citizens remains the top priority of the force./APP-rzr-mkz
