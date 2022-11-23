UrduPoint.com

25 Outlets Fined

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 23, 2022 | 02:20 PM

25 outlets fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) -:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday fined 25 food points on violation of concerning rules in the division.

According to PFA officials, the food safety teams conducted raids at various restaurants, bakeries, shops and food outlets in the division and imposed fines amounting to Rs 137,000 over poor cleanliness, incomplete certification, sub-standard milk storage arrangement and ignoring previous notices.

Meanwhile, food safety teams shut down production units of three sweet shops, a grinding unit and a water plant on violation and substandard.

PFA teams served notices to 163 owners for selling sub-standard and unhygienic food items.

Deputy Director Operations PFA Muhammad Shehbaz Sarwar said that action over such violations would continue on daily basis.

