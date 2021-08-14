ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :As part of his initiative to reach out to Overseas Pakistanis, and in the context of 14 August celebrations, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi has honoured 25 Overseas Pakistanis under the 2nd edition of the Foreign Minister's Honours List.

The first edition (2020) honoured Overseas Pakistanis for contributing to combating the Covid-19 Pandemic.

This year's theme was about acknowledging outstanding young Pakistanis from across the globe, the "Leaders under 40", a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here on Friday said.

The awardees were selected for their professional leadership with a strong record of innovation and outstanding performance in the fields of Community Service, Science and Innovation, Entrepreneurship, sports and Arts and Culture.

While interacting with the honourees at a webinar hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Foreign Minister said that it was inspiring to see how much they had achieved at such a young age and had made Pakistan proud.

He added that over 9 million Pakistanis living abroad were the true ambassadors of Pakistan.

The Foreign Minister's Honours List was launched in 2020 as part of Vision Foreign Office, aimed at expanding the reach and interaction of the institution with key stakeholders.

The Honours List, along with gist of contributions will be available at Ministry's official website, www.mofa.gov.pk