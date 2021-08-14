UrduPoint.com

25 Overseas Pakistanis Honoured With FM's Honours List 2021

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 01:10 AM

25 Overseas Pakistanis honoured with FM's Honours List 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :As part of his initiative to reach out to Overseas Pakistanis, and in the context of 14 August celebrations, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi has honoured 25 Overseas Pakistanis under the 2nd edition of the Foreign Minister's Honours List.

The first edition (2020) honoured Overseas Pakistanis for contributing to combating the Covid-19 Pandemic.

This year's theme was about acknowledging outstanding young Pakistanis from across the globe, the "Leaders under 40", a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here on Friday said.

The awardees were selected for their professional leadership with a strong record of innovation and outstanding performance in the fields of Community Service, Science and Innovation, Entrepreneurship, sports and Arts and Culture.

While interacting with the honourees at a webinar hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Foreign Minister said that it was inspiring to see how much they had achieved at such a young age and had made Pakistan proud.

He added that over 9 million Pakistanis living abroad were the true ambassadors of Pakistan.

The Foreign Minister's Honours List was launched in 2020 as part of Vision Foreign Office, aimed at expanding the reach and interaction of the institution with key stakeholders.

The Honours List, along with gist of contributions will be available at Ministry's official website, www.mofa.gov.pk

Related Topics

Pakistan Foreign Office Sports Young August 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

46 minutes ago
 FBR starts operation against unregistered units

FBR starts operation against unregistered units

46 minutes ago
 French Constitutional Court Backs Anti-Separatism ..

French Constitutional Court Backs Anti-Separatism Bill

46 minutes ago
 Military Base Near US Capitol on Lockdown After 'P ..

Military Base Near US Capitol on Lockdown After 'Potential Armed' Person Reporte ..

46 minutes ago
 Man shot dead his wife over domestic issue

Man shot dead his wife over domestic issue

56 minutes ago
 Japanese envoy congratulates Pakistanis on 75th In ..

Japanese envoy congratulates Pakistanis on 75th Independence Day

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.