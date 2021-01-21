25 parliamentarians' membership restored on submitting assets' statements

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday restored the membership of 25 parliamentarians on fulfilling legal requirement of submitting statements of assets and liabilities.

According to ECP notification, earlier these parliamentarians were stopped to function as members on not submitting their statements of assets and liabilities by due date of January 15.

All those who have now been allowed to function as member parliament included one member Senate, 13 members National Assembly, five members Punjab assembly, two Sindh assembly, two Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly and two Balochistan assembly members.

Under Section 137 of the Elections Act, 2017, every member of an assembly and Senate have to submit to the Commission, on or before December 31st each year, a copy of statement of assets and liabilities including assets and liabilities of his spouse and dependent children as on the preceding thirtieth day of June on Form B.

The commission, on the first day of January each year through a press release, publishes the Names of members who failed to submit the requisite statement of assets and liabilities within the period specified under sub-section (1).

The Commission, on the sixteenth day of January, by an order suspends the membership of a member of an assembly and Senate who fails to submit the statement of assets and liabilities by the fifteenth day of January and such member will cease to function till he or she files the statement of assets and liabilities.

If any member submits the statement of assets and liabilities under this section which is found to be false in material particulars, he or she may within one hundred and twenty days from the date of submission of the statement, be proceeded against for committing the offence of corrupt practice.