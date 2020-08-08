25 pc development funds to 27 departments for first quarter released: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health and Finance Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra Saturday said that Rs 17.20 billion developmental funds to 27 departments for the first quarters have been released, making better use of resources and revenues.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Department, he said, released 25 percent development funds to 27 departments for the first quarter. According to a letter from the Finance Department, a total of Rs 17.20 billion has been released for various departments including health, education, environment and agriculture.

The finance minister said in his Twitter message that financial accounts in the province were being used and managed in an efficient and bold manner.

He added that the release of development funds for the first quarter was aimed at encouraging departments to spend better during the financial year.

Taimur Jhagra said that despite the economic challenges, they have been able to make such a bold decision.

According to a letter issued by the provincial finance department for the release of 25 percent development funds for the first quarter, the released funds included Rs 2.60 billion for road construction, Rs 2.15 billion for water projects and Rs 194.8 million for education and Rs 143 million for health sector projects.