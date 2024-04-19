25 PEF Students To Take Part In Prestigious Online Course
Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2024 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Twenty-five students from the Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) schools have been selected to attend a prestigious online course, offered by Sundar STEM School.
In collaboration with the Virtual University, the Sundar STEM school would provide these students with high-quality education through online courses. Thousands of students from all corners of Pakistan had applied for the courses, with 5,000 students shortlisted for the competition. Eventually, 335 students were selected nationwide, including 25 from the Punjab Education Foundation schools, said a spokesperson for the PEF.
The selected students will receive laptops and internet access from Sundar STEM School to complete the course without any difficulty. They will receive top-notch education in English, Mathematics, and Computer Science through the online platform of the Virtual University. The course will run for three years.
The spokesperson emphasised that by studying these subjects, students would have better chances of getting admission to top universities.
