25 people injured due to blast in Ganjmandi areas

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :At least 25 people were injured in blast in the jurisdiction of Ganj Mandi police station, near Raja Bazaar in Rawalpindi on Sunday, Rescue 1122 spokesman said.

The police and law enforcement agencies, volunteers, Civil Defence workers cordoned off the area for rescue operation.

Rescue 1122 officials reached on the spot and shifted injured to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) where the condition of two injured is stated to be critical.

Initial reports suggested that it was a hand grenade attack. City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas inspected the site of blast.

He said it was the second blast in front of the police station in Rawalpindi in the last ten days.

Earlier, one person was killed and eight others were injured in the blast.

The police chief did not rule out terrorism, however, he said the nature of the blast in Ganj Mandi could not be ascertained at the moment.