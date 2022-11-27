25 people shifted to shelter home

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :The district administration shifted 22 shelter-less people from different parts of the city to shelter homes through shuttle service during the last 12 hours in Faisalabad city.

Giving some details, a spokesman for the local administration said here on Sunday that these people were picked from Jhang Road, Jinnah Colony, Dhobi Ghatt and Chowk Clock Tower, etc.

and shifted them to shelter home City Terminal.

He said that the shelter-less people were not only provided residential facilities to spend night at shelter home but they were also served with dinner.

The shelter-less people were provided free pick-and-drop facility through vehicles of Faisalabad Urban Transport Society, so that they could spend their night with dignity and respect in shelter home instead of staying on footpaths, green-belts or other open areas, he added.