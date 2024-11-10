25 Per Cent Wheat Sowing Target Achieved In Lodhran
Umer Jamshaid Published November 10, 2024 | 12:00 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) More than 25 per cent wheat sowing target has so far been achieved
by bringing 100,000 acres of land under wheat cultivation against the
set target of 396,000 acres in the district.
Deputy Director Agriculture Malik Zafar while talking to APP here on
Sunday said the Grow More Wheat campaign was in full swing across
the district and the departmental teams were present in the field to guide
and motivate farmers for bringing maximum area under wheat cultivation.
He claimed that they would achieve the wheat sowing target by November 30.
He further informed that wheat sowing target on 16.5 million acres was set
for Punjab province during the current year.
The agriculture official further informed that the Punjab government
had announced 1,000 laser land levelers and 1,000 tractors for farmers
in the province.
Those farmers who possess 12.5 to 25 acres agriculture
land would be eligible for the scheme, he added.
He said that canal water was also available to farmers for sowing wheat.
Malik Zafar said Kisan Cards were also being given to farmers so that
they would be able to get seeds, fertilizers and others from registered dealers.
Those farmers who were declared successful in the draw for Green Tractors
had been asked to get their allotment letter from the Deputy Director (Extension)
office till November 15. The registration fee could be submitted by December 05,
otherwise the allotment letter would be cancelled.
It is pertinent to mention here that balloting for Green Tractors scheme was
held on November Ist and 241 applicants were declared successful for the
scheme.
