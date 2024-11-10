Open Menu

25 Per Cent Wheat Sowing Target Achieved In Lodhran

Umer Jamshaid Published November 10, 2024 | 12:00 PM

25 per cent wheat sowing target achieved in Lodhran

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) More than 25 per cent wheat sowing target has so far been achieved

by bringing 100,000 acres of land under wheat cultivation against the

set target of 396,000 acres in the district.

Deputy Director Agriculture Malik Zafar while talking to APP here on

Sunday said the Grow More Wheat campaign was in full swing across

the district and the departmental teams were present in the field to guide

and motivate farmers for bringing maximum area under wheat cultivation.

He claimed that they would achieve the wheat sowing target by November 30.

He further informed that wheat sowing target on 16.5 million acres was set

for Punjab province during the current year.

The agriculture official further informed that the Punjab government

had announced 1,000 laser land levelers and 1,000 tractors for farmers

in the province.

Those farmers who possess 12.5 to 25 acres agriculture

land would be eligible for the scheme, he added.

He said that canal water was also available to farmers for sowing wheat.

Malik Zafar said Kisan Cards were also being given to farmers so that

they would be able to get seeds, fertilizers and others from registered dealers.

Those farmers who were declared successful in the draw for Green Tractors

had been asked to get their allotment letter from the Deputy Director (Extension)

office till November 15. The registration fee could be submitted by December 05,

otherwise the allotment letter would be cancelled.

It is pertinent to mention here that balloting for Green Tractors scheme was

held on November Ist and 241 applicants were declared successful for the

scheme.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab Water Agriculture Guide November December From Wheat Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly ..

Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..

16 hours ago
 No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate ..

No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration

16 hours ago
 Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

16 hours ago
 Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities ..

Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens

20 hours ago
Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal tod ..

Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today

22 hours ago
 Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s ral ..

Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi

22 hours ago
 Passports Fees-Check complete details here

Passports Fees-Check complete details here

23 hours ago
 Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in fina ..

Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow

1 day ago
 24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways ..

24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan