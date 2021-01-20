UrduPoint.com
25 Percent Population Of South Waziristan To Benefit From Ehsaas Initiatives

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :The twenty-five percent population of South Waziristan will benefit from the 'Ehsaas' initiatives for the social-economic transformation of district this year.

The official figures shows that more than 35,000 children were likely to benefit from 'Waseela-e-Taleem Digital' and 20,000 families to benefit from 'Ehsaas Kafaalat programme' this year.

Two Nashonuma Centers will be established in South Waziristan this year , which will benefit as many as 2,500 children and mother.

A Women Empowerment Center will also be established that will annually impart livelihood skills to 200 deserving women.

During last year (2019-20), Ehsaas interest free loans worth Rs 119 million would be provided to 3,706 people to run small enterprises.

Under the 'Ehss Amdan', small income-generating assets worth Rs 240 million have been allocate for 4,000 deserving households to graduate them out of poverty.

Around 102 scholarships have been awarded through Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship programme , to deserving and talented students of South Waziristan in the year 2019-20.

