25 persons declare differently-abled after medical examination

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Medical Superintendent (MS) of Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Murree Dr Abdul Salam Abbasi on Thursday said that as many as 25 persons had been declared differently-abled after a detailed analysis of 28 people.

Chairing a meeting to review the examination at THQ Hospital Murree, he informed that a team of Medical Specialist, Orthopedic Surgeons, and Child Specialists, along with Social Welfare Officer Ghalib Abbasi, conducted a detailed examination of 28 people, out of which 25 people were declared differently-abled.

Dr Abdul Salam said, "It is our responsibility to remove the complaints of such people, and this responsibility will be fulfilled."