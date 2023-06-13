25 PHP head constables promoted as ASIs

Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police have promoted its 25 head constables as Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police have promoted its 25 head constables as Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs).

PHP spokesman Inspector Rizwan Bhatti said here on Tuesday that after approval of promotion board, 25 head constables were promoted including 3 head constables in Faisalabad region.

Among them included Muhammad Imran, Maqbool Ahmad and Muhammad Afzal.

Meanwhile, SSP Patrolling Faisalabad Region Mirza Anjum Kamal congratulated the promotees and directed them to perform their duties more diligently and efficiently to bring laurel for the department, he added.