25 police officers reshuffled in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) ::City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retd) Sohail Chaudhry has reshuffled 25 police officials here to improve performance of the force.

Giving some details, police spokesman said on Sunday that Inspector Habib Khan has been appointed as In-charge SSP Security Cell, ASI Sher Muhammad as Naib In-charge SSP Operations' Security Cell, ASI Ameer Ali as In-charge SOP Complex, lady trainee Sub Inspector (SI) Waheeda Razzaq at Course-D People's Colony police station, ASI Muhammad Farooq Nazir at CIA City division, constable Zahid Mehmood at CIA City division, Constable Ashfaq Ahmad at Rail Bazaar police station, constable Tahir Nadeem at CIA City division, Constable Fahad Ali at Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station, constable Irshad at Ayub Research, lady constable Sana Bashir at Help Desk City Sammundri, constable Muhammad Imran as computer operator City Sammundri police station.

Others transferred and posted include Constable Muhammad Irfan at City Sammundri police station, Constable Muhammad Shahbaz at Sadar Sammundri police station, head constable Abid Hussain at Thikriwala police station, head constable Ata Muhammad at Dijkot police station, head constable Sabir Ali at Thikriwala police station, head constable Shah Nawaz at Dijkot police station, constable Muhammad Munir as guard at Banking Court, constable Luqman Ali at Sandal Bar police station, constable Iftikhar Mehmood as guard at Banking Court, constable Muhammad Nawaz at Sandal Bar police station and constable Shakir Hasan as operator SOP Session Courts.