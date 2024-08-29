25 POs among 80 criminals nabbed

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Police have arrested 80 criminals including 25 proclaimed offenders (POs) in a special crackdown continued across the district during last seven days.

In line with special directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Vehari Mansoor Aman, the police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested 25 criminals including six of category A, wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes.

The police also apprehended 39 drug peddlers and recovered 12 kg hashish, 2.200 kg heroin and 900 litre liquor from their possession.

Meanwhile, 16 illegal weapon holders were also arrested with 15 pistols, one rifle and rounds during the last seven days.

DPO Mansoor Aman has appreciated the police and directed officers concerned to continue crackdown on daily basis in order to make the district crime free, police sources added.

