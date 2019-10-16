25 power pilferers nabbed in Faisalabad

The FESCO teams have nabbed 25 power pilferers from different parts of its People's Colony Sub-Division during past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) The FESCO teams have nabbed 25 power pilferers from different parts of its People's Colony Sub-Division during past 12 hours.

FESCO spokesman said here on Wednesday that the FESCO team during checking electricity connections in various parts of the Sub-Division, detected electricity theft at residences of 25 consumers.

The electricity supply meters of these accused have been removed while fine of Rs.2 million has been imposed on them by issuingdetection bills of 96168 units, he added.