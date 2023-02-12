(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 25 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Sunday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DG Khan and detected theft of 67,460 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 1.1 million fine was imposed while cases were registered against two power pilferers over involvement in tempering of bodies of meters, direct supply, installing loops in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.