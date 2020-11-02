UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

25 Proclaimed Offenders Arrested By PHP In October

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 03:20 PM

25 proclaimed offenders arrested by PHP in October

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :The Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) apprehended 25 proclaimed offenders (POs) and a court absconder (CA) besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during the month of October 2020.

Spokesman of PHP, Rauf Gilani, said on Monday that as per directives of SP Multan Region Huma Naseeb, the PHP officials were not only providing assistance to road users but also playing a vital role in curbing crime in order to make a crime-free society.

He said that PHP Multan dealt 683 cases during the last month and recovered illegal weapons including one Kalashnikov, three rifles, eight guns, 64 pistols, two magazines and rounds.

He added that PHP have also recovered 3306 liter liquor from the anti-social elements during the last month.

Rauf said that PHP have impounded 32 motorcycles, reunited 10 lost kids with their parents and removed 84 encroachments from roads while provided assistance to 1083 road users during emergencies. The department have also recovered two motorcycles, woods and cattle.

SP PHP Huma Naseeb directed officers concerned to put best efforts for helping people and curbing crimes from the region.

She directed officials to complete their duty timing and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Drugs Road Philippine Peso October 2020 From Best Court

Recent Stories

Razak Dawood claims pharmaceutical exports has inc ..

7 minutes ago

French Interior Minister Darmanin Plans to Visit R ..

10 minutes ago

Russian Defense Ministry Reports 31 Ceasefire Viol ..

10 minutes ago

Kremlin: Russia Sees Ensuring Safety of Foreigners ..

10 minutes ago

South Korea to Host Talks With IAEA Over North Kor ..

10 minutes ago

Austria's OMV Says to Appeal Poland's Demand to Br ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.