25 proclaimed offenders arrested by PHP in October

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :The Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) apprehended 25 proclaimed offenders (POs) and a court absconder (CA) besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during the month of October 2020.

Spokesman of PHP, Rauf Gilani, said on Monday that as per directives of SP Multan Region Huma Naseeb, the PHP officials were not only providing assistance to road users but also playing a vital role in curbing crime in order to make a crime-free society.

He said that PHP Multan dealt 683 cases during the last month and recovered illegal weapons including one Kalashnikov, three rifles, eight guns, 64 pistols, two magazines and rounds.

He added that PHP have also recovered 3306 liter liquor from the anti-social elements during the last month.

Rauf said that PHP have impounded 32 motorcycles, reunited 10 lost kids with their parents and removed 84 encroachments from roads while provided assistance to 1083 road users during emergencies. The department have also recovered two motorcycles, woods and cattle.

SP PHP Huma Naseeb directed officers concerned to put best efforts for helping people and curbing crimes from the region.

She directed officials to complete their duty timing and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.