25 Professional Beggars Held

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2022 | 11:47 PM

25 professional beggars held

The Rawalpindi Police, in its crackdowns, arrested 25 beggars to discourage the menace of professional begging

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Police, in its crackdowns, arrested 25 beggars to discourage the menace of professional begging.

On the directives of the In-charge Beggars Squad, along with their respective teams, took action against the professional beggars, and detained them in different police stations of Rawalpindi city, said the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson.

On this occasion, SSP Operations Waseem Riaz said the special beggar squad was working hard to overcome the increasing number of professional beggars.

"The professional beggars beg at various squares and roads of the city which increased risk of accidents. Therefore, the public was requested not to give alms rather discourage them of begging will not only improve the society but also the flow of traffic," he said.

