25 Profiteers Fined In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 05:14 PM

Special Price Control Magistrates have imposed a fine of Rs123,500 on 25 shopkeepers on over charging during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) : Special Price Control Magistrates have imposed a fine of Rs123,500 on 25 shopkeepers on over charging during past 24 hours.

Price Control Magistrate Jameel Ahmad Bajwa along with his team checked prices of daily use items at various shops in different parts the city including Sitiana Road, Peoples Colony, Lorry Adda, Sargodha Road, Mansoorabad, Madina Town, etc.

and found 12 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, the price control magistrate fined the profiteers with a total fine of Rs43,000.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Umar Maqbool also imposed a fine of Rs80,500 on 13 profiteers who were arrested during checking from Pensara, Sadhar, Chinchal Singhwala etc.

