25 profiteers held in Bajour district

BAJOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :The district administration on Tuesday conducted crackdown against profiteers and arrested 25 shopkeepers for overcharging masses.

Assistant Commissioner Khaar Fazal Rahim along paid visit to Saddiq Abad and Anyat Kali bazaars checked prices of commodities.

During inspection, 25 persons were arrested for profiteering and said that no one would be allowed to take law into his own hands.

He urged people to always get receipt of payment while buying commodities.

He also directed shopkeepers to sell items at officially notified rates and warned that strict action would be taken against violators.