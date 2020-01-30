UrduPoint.com
25 % Quota Of Women Under Kamyab Jawan Programme

Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 01:28 PM

Women segment of society Thursday lauded the initiative that had been taken under Kamyab Jawan Programme 25% quote for deserving women a successful step to promote women entrepreneurship in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Women segment of society Thursday lauded the initiative that had been taken under Kamyab Jawan Programme 25% quote for deserving women a successful step to promote women entrepreneurship in the country.

Amina Bibi said this programme for poor and marginalized women to achieve a decent source of income.

Social Activist, Ayesha Aslam said that providing women with equal opportunities would lead to a healthy and prosperous society which would ultimately reduce discrimination and violence in the society.

She said this initiative by the government has been widely supported by the female especially young.

Shamim Hussain another poor women said,"Kamyab Jawan Programme had created a new hope for poor women to materialize their dream of a successful business that would provide a secure future of their children.

