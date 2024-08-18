25 Retailers Blocked On Complaints Of Deduction From BISP Beneficiaries
Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2024 | 02:00 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) District Director, Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Lodhran, Irfan Malik, said that 25 retailers have been blocked while an FIR got registered against one retailer on complaints of deduction from financial assistance of BISP beneficiaries.
While talking to APP here on Sunday, District Director BISP Lodhran, Irfan Malik, further informed that the action was taken against retailers during disbursement of previous quarterly tranche.
He added that strict monitoring of the disbursement of quarterly tranche would also be ensured in upcoming tranche to provide full payment to the deserving beneficiaries in a transparent manner.
He stated that the arrangements for quarterly tranche of new financial year were in progress.
He said that as many as 11 campsites would be established across the district in collaboration with district administration for disbursement of quarterly financial assistance which would likely be started by the end of the current month.
District administration would ensure security and other necessary arrangements at campsites.
He urged the BISP beneficiaries to get their re-survey before August 31,2024 to avert the stoppage of their stipend.
He also advised the beneficiaries to wait for a message regarding quarterly financial aid at their cell phones instead of visiting campsites unnecessarily.
