25 Road Repair Schemes Approved
Sumaira FH Published November 30, 2024 | 08:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) The District Sugarcane Development Cess Committee has approved implementation on 25 schemes of road repair and rehabilitation in Faisalabad.
Chairing a meeting here on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir said that Rs.840 million would be spent on these roads which have total length of 62 kilometers.
He said that these roads fall in the area of sugar mills and would help farmers and other commuters.
He directed the roads highway authority to evolve a comprehensive strategy for executing roads schemes on war-footing so that the people could be provided relief as early as possible.
He also directed the mill administration to ensure full payment to farmers after purchasing their sugarcane produce on a fair price.
He directed the assistant commissioners to regularly check the weighing bridges and take strict action besides sealing bridges and imposing heavy fines without any discrimination on those who were found involved in short measuring.
Local parliamentarians Rao Kashif Raheem, Jaffar Ali Hocha and others were also present in the meeting.
