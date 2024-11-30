Open Menu

25 Road Repair Schemes Approved

Sumaira FH Published November 30, 2024 | 08:00 PM

25 road repair schemes approved

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) The District Sugarcane Development Cess Committee has approved implementation on 25 schemes of road repair and rehabilitation in Faisalabad.

Chairing a meeting here on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir said that Rs.840 million would be spent on these roads which have total length of 62 kilometers.

He said that these roads fall in the area of sugar mills and would help farmers and other commuters.

He directed the roads highway authority to evolve a comprehensive strategy for executing roads schemes on war-footing so that the people could be provided relief as early as possible.

He also directed the mill administration to ensure full payment to farmers after purchasing their sugarcane produce on a fair price.

He directed the assistant commissioners to regularly check the weighing bridges and take strict action besides sealing bridges and imposing heavy fines without any discrimination on those who were found involved in short measuring.

Local parliamentarians Rao Kashif Raheem, Jaffar Ali Hocha and others were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Road Nasir Price Million

Recent Stories

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

8 hours ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

11 hours ago
 Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

20 hours ago
 CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

20 hours ago
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastroph ..

Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods

20 hours ago
 Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red ..

Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross

20 hours ago
 Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing powe ..

Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay

20 hours ago
 PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

20 hours ago
 Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro- ..

Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters

20 hours ago
 Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Found ..

Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan