25 schools sealed for refusing anti-measles, rubella vaccination

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar has sealed 25 private schools for refusing administering anti-measles and rubella vaccines to children.

This was told during a progress review meeting on the 12-day measles & rubella vaccination campaign held here with Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Gul Bano in the chair.

Besides, ADC (Relief), Mohammad Imran Khan, District Health Officer (DHO), Fazal Mulla, Deputy Polio Officer, Dr. Naveed Khurshid, Dr. Saifullah and administrative officers, the representatives of police, WHO, UNICEF and Private Schools Regulatory Authority (PSRA) attended the meeting.

The meeting briefed about the campaign and said so far 11,02,374 children had been vaccinated against measles and rubella diseases. In this connection, the officers of district administration along with the teams of the health department are administering vaccines to the children.

An awareness campaign is also being carried out through masajid and parents have been urged to administer vaccines to their children.